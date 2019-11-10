Player ratings: Preston North End 3 Huddersfield Town 1
Preston North End served-up a fine performance to beat Huddersfield Town at Deepdale on Saturday.
Who was you starman? For a look at the player ratings, scroll through the pages.
1. Declan Rudd 7
Was wrong-footed for Huddersfields goal by a big deflection. Handling and kicking was fine, little to do in terms of shot-stopping.
2. Darnell Fisher 8
Strong display at right-back, managed the game well and supported Barkhuizen well down that side.
3. Patrick Bauer 8
Another strong and assured performance which we have become accustomed to. Snuffed out largely what the visitors had to offer.
4. Ben Davies 7
Had the measure of the Huddersfield forwards in the main. Backed off a touch too much for their goal but otherwise solid.
