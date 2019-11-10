Patrick Bauer gets up high to head goalwards in PNE's win over Huddersfield

Player ratings: Preston North End 3 Huddersfield Town 1

Preston North End served-up a fine performance to beat Huddersfield Town at Deepdale on Saturday.

Who was you starman? For a look at the player ratings, scroll through the pages.

Was wrong-footed for Huddersfields goal by a big deflection. Handling and kicking was fine, little to do in terms of shot-stopping.

1. Declan Rudd 7

Strong display at right-back, managed the game well and supported Barkhuizen well down that side.

2. Darnell Fisher 8

Another strong and assured performance which we have become accustomed to. Snuffed out largely what the visitors had to offer.

3. Patrick Bauer 8

Had the measure of the Huddersfield forwards in the main. Backed off a touch too much for their goal but otherwise solid.

4. Ben Davies 7

