Preston players celebrate Tom Barkhuizen's winner against Blackburn at Deepdale

Player ratings: Preston North End 3 Blackburn Rovers 2

Bragging rights went the way of Preston North End in their Lancashire derby clash with Blackburn Rovers at Deepdale on Saturday

Here are the PNE player ratings from a game of contrasting halves for Alex Neil's men.

1. Declan Rudd

Bit unlucky with the first goal, the ball going in off his back after a shot had hit the post. Like his colleagues, rather hesitant in the first half.
2. Darnell Fisher 7

Big improvement in the second half, his cross led to the first goal and by the end he even chanced his arm with a long-range free-kick!
3. Patrick Bauer 7

After a shaky first half the centre-half was very good in the second 45 minutes, limiting Gallaghers threat to very little.
4. Andrew Hughes 5

Had a difficult time at centre-half and a difficult task in stepping into Ben Davies shoes. Got better in the second half.
