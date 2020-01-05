Billy Bodin heads PNE's first goal against Norwich at Deepdale

Player ratings: Preston North End 2 Norwich City 4

Preston North End manager Alex Neil rang the changes for his side's FA Cup clash with Norwich City at Deepdale.

Here are the player ratings from the 4-2 defeat in the third round meeting.

Not a day to remember for the keeper, having allowed a shot to go under him for the second goal and being at fault for the third by hitting a clearance straight to Adam Idah.

1. Connor Ripley 4

One of two players to keep their place from New Years Day. Did okay but nothing special. Had a shot saved late on.

2. Darnell Fisher 6

Had a tough time against Adam Idahs pace and never really got to grips with Norwichs hat-trick hero

3. Jordan Storey 6

Not his usual assured self and maybe a run of games after injuries to both ankles have had an effect on him.

4. Ben Davies 6

