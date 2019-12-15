Player ratings: Preston North End 2 Luton Town 1
Preston North End beat Luton Town at Deepdale on Saturday, substitute Jayden Stockley scoring late on to deliver the three points.
Here are the player ratings from the clash. Scroll through the pages to look through them. Do you agree or disagree with the marks?
1. Declan Rudd 8
The PNE goalkeeper made a great save with his legs in a one-on-one with Harry Cornick at 1-1 and then tipped the follow-up from Lualua over the bar.
2. Darnell Fisher 6
Put in the cross which started the scramble for the winner and defended solidly. But yet another yellow card sees him miss the next two games
3. Patrick Bauer 7
Lost possession in the build-up to Lutons goal but generally did okay, won plenty of headers in the air.
4. Paul Huntington 7
Another solid show at the back from the Cumbrian Cannavaro and we even saw a step-over from him! The penalty given against him was harsh to say the least
