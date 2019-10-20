Player ratings from Preston North End's defeat to Reading
Preston North End saw their eight-game unbeaten Championship run ended by Reading.
Here are the PNE player ratings from the 1-0 defeat at the Madejski Stadium.
1. Declan Rudd 6
Made four or five good saves, ones you would expect him to, but couldnt get strong enough gloves to Miazgas winner which was near him
2. Darnell Fisher 5
Didnt exploit the space afforded to him by Readings wing-back system in the first half. Involved in too much niggly stuff.
3. Patrick Bauer 7
Prestons starman by some distance in my opinion. Cleared his lines, won balls in the air, played with authority.
4. Ben Davies 6
Solid enough and was seconds away from having a clean sheet to talk about in a game which lacked quality.
