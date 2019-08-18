Player ratings from Preston North End's defeat at Swansea City Preston North End were beaten by Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium. How did the PNE players perform? Scroll through the ratings to see if you agree or disagree. 1. Declan Rudd 7 Little the keeper could do about the three goals, made a good one-on-one save from Ayew early in the second half. Camerasport jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Darnell Fisher 6 Swansea got down his side of the pitch for their second and third goals. Played his part in PNEs control of the first half. Camerasport jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Patrick Bauer 6 Comfortable in the first 45 minutes but like his team-mates, got stretched in the second half as Swansea put the pressure on. Camerasport jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Ben Davies 6 A little unfortunate that his block on the cross for the second goal fell to Byers to score. Tidy enough at the back. Camerasport jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4