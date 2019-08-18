A PNE flag in the away end at the Liberty Stadium

Player ratings from Preston North End's defeat at Swansea City

Preston North End were beaten by Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium.

How did the PNE players perform? Scroll through the ratings to see if you agree or disagree.

Little the keeper could do about the three goals, made a good one-on-one save from Ayew early in the second half.

1. Declan Rudd 7

Swansea got down his side of the pitch for their second and third goals. Played his part in PNEs control of the first half.

2. Darnell Fisher 6

Comfortable in the first 45 minutes but like his team-mates, got stretched in the second half as Swansea put the pressure on.

3. Patrick Bauer 6

A little unfortunate that his block on the cross for the second goal fell to Byers to score. Tidy enough at the back.

4. Ben Davies 6

