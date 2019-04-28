Player ratings from Preston North End's 3-3 draw with Sheffield Wednesday Preston North End Sheffield Wednesday shared the spoils from an action-packed clash at Deepdale. Here are the player ratings for the North End side. 1. Connor Ripley 7 Decent debut for the keeper who made good saves from Bannan and Fletcher. Maybe a touch hesitant on his line for the third goal. Camerasport jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Joe Rafferty 7 Played a big part in the second goal and got forward well. Very steady display from the right-back. Camerasport jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Jordan Storey 6 Solid first half, handled Fletcher well but found the going tougher later in the second as Wednesday threw their big strikers on. Camerasport jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Ben Davies 7 PNEs player of the season helped stave off the visitors in the first 45 minutes but had more to cope with when Nuhiu and Joao came on. Camerasport jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4