The Preston squad on their lap of thanks at Deepdale

Player ratings from Preston North End's 3-3 draw with Sheffield Wednesday

Preston North End Sheffield Wednesday shared the spoils from an action-packed clash at Deepdale.

Here are the player ratings for the North End side.

Decent debut for the keeper who made good saves from Bannan and Fletcher. Maybe a touch hesitant on his line for the third goal.

1. Connor Ripley 7

Decent debut for the keeper who made good saves from Bannan and Fletcher. Maybe a touch hesitant on his line for the third goal.
Camerasport
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Played a big part in the second goal and got forward well. Very steady display from the right-back.

2. Joe Rafferty 7

Played a big part in the second goal and got forward well. Very steady display from the right-back.
Camerasport
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Solid first half, handled Fletcher well but found the going tougher later in the second as Wednesday threw their big strikers on.

3. Jordan Storey 6

Solid first half, handled Fletcher well but found the going tougher later in the second as Wednesday threw their big strikers on.
Camerasport
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
PNEs player of the season helped stave off the visitors in the first 45 minutes but had more to cope with when Nuhiu and Joao came on.

4. Ben Davies 7

PNEs player of the season helped stave off the visitors in the first 45 minutes but had more to cope with when Nuhiu and Joao came on.
Camerasport
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4