PNE players in the warm-up before facing Bristol City

Player ratings from Preston North End's 3-3 draw with Bristol City

Preston North End shared the spoils with Bristol City on Saturday afternoon in a Deepdale downpour.

Here are the PNE player ratings from the game. Agree or disagree?

PNE appealed for fouls against their keeper for the first two Robins goals. Rudd made two good saves early on when it was 0-0.

1. Declan Rudd 6

PNE appealed for fouls against their keeper for the first two Robins goals. Rudd made two good saves early on when it was 0-0.
Camerasport
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Had Weimanns pace to contend with so had plenty of defending to do. Got forward well a couple of times in the first half.

2. Darnell Fisher 6

Had Weimanns pace to contend with so had plenty of defending to do. Got forward well a couple of times in the first half.
Camerasport
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The big friendly German towered above the City defence to head his first PNE goal to make it 3-3. Part of a defence to ship three goals.

3. Patrick Bauer 7

The big friendly German towered above the City defence to head his first PNE goal to make it 3-3. Part of a defence to ship three goals.
Camerasport
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Made a really good start to the game but then gave the ball away in the build-up to the first goal. Better in the second half.

4. Ben Davies 7

Made a really good start to the game but then gave the ball away in the build-up to the first goal. Better in the second half.
Camerasport
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4