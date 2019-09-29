Player ratings from Preston North End's 3-3 draw with Bristol City Preston North End shared the spoils with Bristol City on Saturday afternoon in a Deepdale downpour. Here are the PNE player ratings from the game. Agree or disagree? 1. Declan Rudd 6 PNE appealed for fouls against their keeper for the first two Robins goals. Rudd made two good saves early on when it was 0-0. Camerasport jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Darnell Fisher 6 Had Weimanns pace to contend with so had plenty of defending to do. Got forward well a couple of times in the first half. Camerasport jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Patrick Bauer 7 The big friendly German towered above the City defence to head his first PNE goal to make it 3-3. Part of a defence to ship three goals. Camerasport jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Ben Davies 7 Made a really good start to the game but then gave the ball away in the build-up to the first goal. Better in the second half. Camerasport jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4