Player ratings from Preston North End's 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough
Preston North End drew 1-1 with Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium on Tuesday night.
Here are the PNE player ratings from the visit to Teesside.
1. Declan Rudd 7
Made a good save from Marcus Tavernier's deflected shot in the second half and blocked well with his legs from Marcus Browne in the first
Camerasport
jpimedia
2. Darnell Fisher 6
Unfortunate to score the own goal as he tried to get there before Assombalonga. Booked late in the game which means he's now suspended
Camerasport
jpimedia
3. Patrick Bauer 8
Very strong performance from the German centre-half, very little got past him and he was dominant in the air.
Camerasport
jpimedia
4. Ben Davies 8
Excellent performance alongside Patrick Bauer at the back. Made two vital blocks in the second half to stop shots in the box. Starman.
Camerasport
jpimedia
View more