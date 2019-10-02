Preston players celebrate Josh Harrop's goal against Middlesbrough

Player ratings from Preston North End's 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough

Preston North End drew 1-1 with Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium on Tuesday night.

Here are the PNE player ratings from the visit to Teesside.

Made a good save from Marcus Tavernier's deflected shot in the second half and blocked well with his legs from Marcus Browne in the first

1. Declan Rudd 7

Made a good save from Marcus Tavernier's deflected shot in the second half and blocked well with his legs from Marcus Browne in the first
Camerasport
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Unfortunate to score the own goal as he tried to get there before Assombalonga. Booked late in the game which means he's now suspended

2. Darnell Fisher 6

Unfortunate to score the own goal as he tried to get there before Assombalonga. Booked late in the game which means he's now suspended
Camerasport
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Very strong performance from the German centre-half, very little got past him and he was dominant in the air.

3. Patrick Bauer 8

Very strong performance from the German centre-half, very little got past him and he was dominant in the air.
Camerasport
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Excellent performance alongside Patrick Bauer at the back. Made two vital blocks in the second half to stop shots in the box. Starman.

4. Ben Davies 8

Excellent performance alongside Patrick Bauer at the back. Made two vital blocks in the second half to stop shots in the box. Starman.
Camerasport
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4