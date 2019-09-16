Player ratings from Preston North End 2 Brentford 0 Preston North End beat Brentford 2-0 at Deepdale on Saturday with goals from Sean Maguire and Tom Barkhuizen. Here are the PNE player ratings from the victory. 1. Declan Rudd 7 Made saves either side of half-time from Said Benrahma and Ollie Watkins but in the main well protected by his back four. Camerasport jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Darnell Fisher 8 Excellent game at right-back, defended sensibly and solidly - lent his support going forward, setting up the second goal. Camerasport jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Patrick Bauer 8 The German has improved PNEs defence this season and put in another strong show again, winning his battles. Camerasport jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Ben Davies 7 Cleared his lines well at the back and helped Preston build from the back. He and Bauer are looking a good pairing. Camerasport jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4