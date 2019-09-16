Tom Barkhuizen scores Preston's second goal against Brentford

Player ratings from Preston North End 2 Brentford 0

Preston North End beat Brentford 2-0 at Deepdale on Saturday with goals from Sean Maguire and Tom Barkhuizen.

Here are the PNE player ratings from the victory.

1. Declan Rudd 7

Made saves either side of half-time from Said Benrahma and Ollie Watkins but in the main well protected by his back four.
2. Darnell Fisher 8

Excellent game at right-back, defended sensibly and solidly - lent his support going forward, setting up the second goal.
3. Patrick Bauer 8

The German has improved PNEs defence this season and put in another strong show again, winning his battles.
4. Ben Davies 7

Cleared his lines well at the back and helped Preston build from the back. He and Bauer are looking a good pairing.
