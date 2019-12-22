Player ratings: Cardiff City 0 Preston North End 0
Preston North End drew a blank in their clash with Cardiff City on Saturday.
Here are the player ratings for the clash from the Cardiff City Stadium. Ben Pearson was our starman. Agree or disagree?
1. Declan Rudd 7
Relatively untroubled, the keepers only save was to help a late chip from Tomlin over the bar which might have been off target anyway.
2. Tom Clarke 7
Solid performance at right-back from the club captain, this is first start since August. Only blip was a yellow card for simulation.
3. Patrick Bauer 7
Strong at the back, a lot of his work was done in the air. Saw off Glatzel and then handled Madine and Ward well.
4. Paul Huntington 7
Another good display at the back for the Cumbrian Cannavaro who has taken his chance well in the last five games.
