Pitch perfect for Preston North End as pre-season training gets underway

The Preston North End squad will have the perfect pitch under their feet as they kick-off pre-season training at Springfields today.

Extensive work has been done on the main pitch at the Lea facility, with a fibre sand base put in under the grass surface.

PNE groundsman Pete Ashworth and his staff have worked throughout the close season to get all three pitches at Springfields and the Deepdale playing surface into mint condition.

Ashworth posted a video on Twitter to showcase the work done at the training ground.

He wrote: "Pitches 2&3 all set for the start of pre-season training.

"It’s been a very busy off season, thanks to all my lads for there work. 2019/20 season here we go!"

The five-week build-up to the new campaign will include an extensive spell of double sessions over the coming days.

Alex Neil's men play their first pre-season at Bamber Bridge on Saturday, July, 6, before heading to their annual training camp at Fota Island, near Cork.

They play Cork City at Turners Cross during their stay in the Republic of Ireland, then return to play AFC Fylde on Saturday, July 13.

North End face Chorley - newly promoted to the National League - at Victory Park on Tuesday, July 16, then host Premier League side Southampton at Deepdale on Saturday, August 20.

There remains a midweek slot to fill, before a trip to Fleetwood Town on Friday, July 26, closes the programme of friendly games.