A look back at David Nugent's first spell with Preston

Photo gallery of David Nugent's first spell at Preston North End

David Nugent is back at Preston North End, the club where he was such a fans' favourite for two-and-a-half years.

Here we look back in photos at the striker's first spell at Deepdale between January 2005 and July 2007 which included 'that' England goal!

David Nugent scores for England against Andorra in March 2007

1. Deadly from an inch out....

David Nugent grabs PNE team-mate Simon Whaley

2. Reach out!

David Nugent celebrates scoring against Burnley

3. Lancashire derby goal joy

David Nugent recreates his England goal at PNE's Springfields training ground

4. Smile for the camera

