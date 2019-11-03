Paul Gallagher sums-up Preston North End's strong squad spirit with the winner against Charlton Athletic

Paul Gallagher scoring Preston North End's winner against Charlton Athletic perhaps best summed-up the squad spirit according to Alex Neil.

Gallagher, a first-half substitute for the injured Daniel Johnson, netted the contest's only goal from the penalty spot in the 58th minute.

Preston midfielder Daniel Johnson limps off accompanied by John Sumner and Matt Jackson

In the previous game against Blackburn, 35-year-old Gallagher had been subbed after only 29 minutes to allow for a tactical change.

While the foot injury suffered by Johnson was unfortunate, it gave Gallagher extended time on the pitch.

PNE boss Neil said: "What myself and the players have got is complete trust in each other.

"The fact I took him off last week means nothing apart from the fact I got the selection wrong to start with and it needed altering

"Gally knew that and accepted it.

"A week later he comes on and gets the winner for us. That is where we are as a team.

"We are not a group of individuals, we are a team and people need to understand that."

It was Gallagher's third goal of the season and his second from the penalty spot.

Ironically he took over from Johnson who has netted five penalties in his season's eight-goal tally.

Neil said: "In a game recently Gally took one from the spot and then DJ rolled up and took the next one in the same game.

"You won't get two cooler customers than those two."