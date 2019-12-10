Nugent: "I don't mind a goal from two yards out!"

David Nugent was delighted to open his account for the second time in a Preston North End shirt, as he scored what proved to be the winning goal against Fulham at Deepdale.

Sean Maguire had put North End ahead after 23 minutes, latching onto a ball from a corner and turning to hit home having been facing the wrong way.

That goal ended a drought of over 400 minutes for PNE, but they doubled their lead in the second half, through Nugent.

Mitrovic halved the deficit with just under 10 minutes to go, but the Lilywhites hung on.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, the 34-year-old said: "I don’t mind a goal from two yards out! You take it all day long!

"It was a scrappy one but I’ll take it.

"We’ve got a few players missing, there were a few changes but the lads dug in ever so well towards the end.

"It was a tough game, when they scored their goal they put on a lot of pressure towards the end.

"We dug in and I thought Pat (Bauer) and Hunts (Paul Huntington) were a different class, marking Mitrovic out of the game so well."

The action didn't stop at the three goals, with two straight red cards in the first 45 minutes.

Denis Odoi saw red for an aerial challenge on Patrick Bauer, colliding late with the German's face and leaving him requiring treatment.

Numbers were evened up before the break, with Joe Rafferty getting his marching orders for a poor tackle in the middle of the pitch, his studs making contact with Joe Bryan's shin.

Ben Pearson could also have counted himself lucky, his two footed challenge only punished with a yellow card, which on another day could have seen him walk.

But PNE's win ends a four game losing run, the same run without a goal also.