Nottingham Forest v Preston North End: Live updates from the City Ground as Alex Neil's men go in search of their first away points Billy Bodin is congratulated after giving PNE the lead at Nottingham Forest For live updates from the Championship clash, scroll down the page. Press F5 to refresh the page.