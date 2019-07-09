Nottingham Forest target former France U21 internationals, Derby County eye move for former Liverpool star, Burnley on the brink of signing £10m striker - Championship rumours As a flurry of fresh transfer deals went through last week, the activity is expected to escalate rapidly in the coming weeks. Here's all the latest rumours from the Championship: 1. Leeds United star fails to agree deal Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips has reportedly failed to agree a new deal with the club during early contract talks, amid interest from Aston Villa. (Football Insider) other Buy a Photo 2. Forest target French duo Nottingham Forest are said to be chasing former France U21 internationalsYounousse Sankhare and Remi Walter, as they look to push for promotion next season. (Football France) other Buy a Photo 3. Derby County eye former Liverpool defender Derby County boss Phillip Cocu is rumoured to be lining up a move for former Liverpool star Martin Skrtel, who now plays for Turkish side Fenerbahce. (HITC) other Buy a Photo 4. Celtic target Tommy Smith Celtic are believed to be homing in on Huddersfield Town's Tommy Smith, and have sent negotiators to the club's Austrian training camp to seal the deal (Scottish Sun) other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3