No transfer talk from Preston North End boss Alex Neil as a quiet end to the window is expected at Deepdale

Preston North End manager Alex Neil spoke little about transfers at his pre-match press conference on what is set to be a very quiet run-up to the deadline.

The Lilywhites look to have done their business, with four incoming deals done in the shape of Patrick Bauer, David Nugent, Tom Bayliss and Andre Green.

Going out of Deepdale this summer have been Callum Robinson to Sheffield United in an £8m deal, while Chris Maxwell (Hibernian), Graham Burke (Shamrock Rovers) and Josh Earl (Bolton) have been loaned out.

At Thursday morning's press conference at Springfields to look ahead to Saturday's Deepdale clash with Wigan Athletic, Neil said: "I don't want to talk about transfers and being stronger or not stronger.

"I don't want to comment on any of that."

Further down the line there could be a couple of loan departures, with clubs in League One and League Two able to do business until September 2.

Neil said: "I think it is difficult when you have got 25/26 players, so there might be an opportunity where a couple of lads need to go out and get game time.

"Eleven starters and seven subs don't break into 26.

"It is difficult to give everyone even game time and keep everyone happy as all the lads in the squad want to play.

"My job is to pick 11 starters and seven subs who I think can win the game on Saturday."