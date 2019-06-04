No hurry over Preston North End striker Callum Robinson’s future

Preston may have to play a game of patience as they look to tie up striker Callum Robinson to a new deal.

The 24-year-old forward enters the final year of his contract next season and North End are keen to secure his services longer term.

However, Robinson’s form in the early part of last season certainly drew some admiring glances.

He scored 10 goals and was one of the club’s standout performers until a damaged hamstring tendon, sustained in the 4-1 win over Blackburn Rovers, ruled him out for almost four months.

He returned in the middle of March and scored a further three goals to take his tally to 13 from 34 games over the course of the season.

Robinson is currently away on international duty with the Republic of Ireland, who have important Euro qualifiers coming up against Denmark and Gibraltar over the next week.

It may be that the former Aston Villa man will keep his options open for the time being.

Although PNE are thought to be relaxed about the situation, it could be that they have a decision to make soon over one of their prized assets.

Robinson is not the only one entering the final 12 months of his contract.

Four other first-team players – Tom Barkhuizen, Billy Bodin, Tom Clarke and Declan Rudd – all have a year to run.

Bodin spent the entire season on the sidelines through a ruptured cruciate ligament, while Barkhuizen and Clarke missed the latter stages of the campaign through injury.

Rudd was first-choice keeper for most of the season before Connor Ripley came in to play the last two games

The others with 12 months to go are goalkeepers Chris Maxwell, Michael Crowe and Mat Hudson, together with Jack Baxter, Connor Simpson and Kevin O’Connor.

Baxter is highly-rated at Deepdale, the teenager having signed a professional contract part-way his scholarship.