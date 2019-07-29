Newcastle United put off £20m Hull City striker, Charlton to battle with Portsmouth for Doncaster Rovers striker, Blackburn Rovers eye Dusseldorf defender - Championship rumours Today's round-up features news from Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds Utd, Charlton, Oxford United Swansea and Blackburn Rovers. Here are all the latest rumours and headlines from across the Championship today... Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is said to have recommended ex-Argentina international Nestor Lorenzo to Sheffield Wednesday, as the Owls look to secure a new manager. (The Sun) other Buy a Photo Newcastle United are believed to have been put off Hull City star Jarrod Bowen, due to the Tigers' reported 20m asking price. (Shields Gazette) other Buy a Photo Charlton look set to scrap it out with Portsmouth for Doncaster Rovers striker John Marquis, who netted 20 league goals for his side last season. (Daily Mail) other Buy a Photo Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips is said to be willing to force a move away from Elland Road this summer, as Aston Villa look to secure a 15m deal. (The Sun) other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3