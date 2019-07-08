Newcastle United and Blackburn Rovers in hunt to sign Crystal Palace defender, Sheffield Wednesday target former Chelsea starlet, Barcelona to pay €130k compensation to land West Bromwich Albion wonderkid - Championship rumours

Here is the latest round-up of headlines and gossip from around the Championship.

These are just some of the deals that could go through this week.

Sheffield Wednesday look likely to snap up former Chelsea starlet Josh McEachran on a free transfer, once the club's soft transfer embargo is lifted. (Sheffield Star)

Stoke City left-back Erik Pieters is moving closer to joining Premier League side Burnley, as Sean Dyche attempts to strengthen his back-line. (Daily Mail)

Crystal Palace are understood to be close to agreeing a deal to sign striker Jordan Ayew from Swansea City, despite a fairly disappointing loan spell with the Eagles last season. (BBC Sport)

Bournemouth are homing in on Luton Town full-back Jack Stacey, and have apparently agreed a 4m fee with the recently promoted side to seal the deal. (The Sun)

Southampton have emerged as favourites to land Hull City talisman Jarrod Bowen, with the Saints' odds now as low as 5/4 with the bookies. (Hull Live)

Leeds United are believed to be bracing themselves for a 5m bid from Rangers for their striker Kemar Roofe, who bagged 15 goals last season. (Scottish Sun)

Barcelona have apparently won the race to land West Bromwich Albion wonderkid Louie Barry, and will pay a 130k compensation fee for 16-year-old sensation. (ESPN) Pictured: West Brom manager Darren Moore

Queens Park Rangers midfielder Massimo Luongo looks set to leave the club, after being left out of their pre-season, amid rumours of strong interest from Leeds. (Goal)

Wigan Athletic are rumoured to have moved ahead of Brentford in the battle to land Southampton striker Sam Gallagher, but may need to stump up 5m to secure the 23-year-old. (Football League World)