New Preston North End contracts for youngsters Ethan Walker and Jack Baxter

Preston North End youngsters Ethan Walker and Jack Baxter have signed new contracts at Deepdale.

For 17-year-old Prestonian Walker, this is his first professional contract, the two-and-a-half year deal running until the summer of 2022.

Preston midfielder Jack Baxter

Walker became the youngster player to appear in a league game for North End when he came on a substitute in the 1-1 draw against Aston Villa in December last year.

At the time he was aged 16 years and 156 days.

The winger, who was a pupil at Broughton High School, has since appeared in the first-team in the 4-0 win at Bradford City in the Carabao Cup in August

Midfielder Baxter, who celebrated his 19th birthday last week, has also signed a two-and-a-half year contract.

It is the Chorley lad's second North End deal, with him having signed his first pro deal in the summer of 2018.

He's yet to make his PNE debut but has been an unused substitute a handful of times.

After putting pen to paper, Walker said: "Signing a professional contract is a massive thing for me.

"Growing up through football, it is all I wanted to do - it is hard to believe it has happened.

"Doing it with my hometown club makes it ten times better.

"At school, everyone supported North End, so to sign my first contract with the club is a dream come true – it is amazing.”

Baxter said: “It is good that the manager has put his faith in me and it is now my turn to repay him and start showing results, breaking into the team and making an impact.

"It is a different environment being around the first team – a higher level – but it is a good team to come into, with a lot of good players, people you can learn from."