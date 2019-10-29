New Preston North End contract for winger Billy Bodin

Preston North End winger Billy Bodin has signed a new contract with the Lilywhites.

Bodin was in the final year of his current deal but has agreed new terms to take him through to the summer of 2021.

Billy Bodin in action for PNE against Stoke earlier in the season

The 27-year-old had been in negotiations for a while with North End and was pleased to get the contract tied up.

Bodin said: "It is something that me, my family and the club have been trying to get sorted for a while, so to get it done is great.

"On the pitch it is going fantastically well. The lads have been doing great this season and I can’t wait to try and get back in the team and focus on the league.

"I think I have only shown glimpses of what he can do and have picked up a few niggles this season, so now I want to try and show the fans what I can do and be as consistent as I can, either creating or scoring goals."

Bodin, who has won one Wales cap, was a £500,000 buy from Bristol Rovers in January 2018.

He made 19 appearances for PNE in the second-half of the 2017/18 campaign but then suffered a ruptured cruciate ligament in training in July 2018 and missed all of last season.

After an impressive pre-season this year Bodin has played eight games this campaign, scoring twice.

For last Saturday's 3-2 win over Blackburn Rovers he returned to the squad on the bench after being absent with a calf strain.