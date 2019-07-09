New contract for Preston North End winger Tom Barkhuizen

Preston North End winger Tom Barkhuizen has signed a new three-year contract

Barkhuizen, 26, had recently entered the last 12 months of his previous deal and negotiations over an extended stay had been ongoing during the summer.

Tom Barkhuizen during pre-season training

The new deal takes him through to the summer of 2022.

Barkhuizen said: "I'm really pleased to sign the new contract, it has probably taken a little bit longer than I thought but we are there now.

"I always wanted to stay, I was open about that in the discussions I've had with the manager.

"I've been here two-and-a-half years now and this new contract will take me beyond the five-year mark.

PNE manager Alex Neil gives instructions to Tom Barkhuizen

"I'm settled here and I've played 80-90 games for this manager who has shown a lot of trust in me."

North End signed Barkhuizen from Morecambe in January 2017, paying training compensation for him at a time when the Shrimps had financial issues.

After a handful of substitute appearances, he made his first start in March 2017 and scored six goals in six games.

Barkhuizen has been pivotal to Alex Neil's plans in the last two seasons, scoring eight goals in the 2017/18 campaign and seven last season.

He was absent for the final two months of last season after having surgery to repair damaged cartilage in his knee, while he also had an operation on a broken wrist.

PNE manager Neil said: "The two years I have been here, Tom has been an important part of the team.

"In the first season he played more games than anybody else and he is effective for us.

"He gives us that running power and he very rarely misses games - his deal is reflected in his importance to the team.

"His running power really stretches defences for us and he chips in with a few goals as well.

“Tom is only going to improve as a player and we are really excited to see how he develops in the next couple of years.

"The last couple of years have been the highest level he has played at and he has adapted really well."