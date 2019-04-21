New contract for Alex Neil could pave the way for more investment, says Preston supporter Tim Mercer

A stroll in the sunshine ended Preston’s run of three defeats on the bounce with an emphatic 4-0 win against already-relegated Ipswich.

This Good Friday fixture had the feel of a pre-season game at times and for the home players it may have felt as easy as rolling eggs down Avenham Park come Easter Monday.

Sometimes after a relegation, the match after can be a liberation with the pressure off. Not so for the visitors, who possibly put in the most woeful team performance I’ve seen at this level for many a season.

However, let’s not take away the return to full match form of Callum Robinson who, along with Lukas Nmecha, bagged a brace.

For this fan Robinson’s second goal was the best; taking it down off his thigh for a peach of a volley across the keeper to take us 2-0 up going into the break.

The second period was much the same, but this time it was Nmecha who stepped up to the goal-scoring plate for the reward his industry and overall play deserved. For me the jury is still out on this clearly talented Manchester City player when in the midst of the rough and tumble of Championship football.

What is certain, however, is that he has improved over the season. If all parties agree, Alex Neil may well want another season of improvement out of him next year, if only to gain from all the hard work put into bringing a youth team player up to the mark of senior football.

The boost to the club with Neil’s new contract appears to be tied-in with agreement from the owner and his representative for a step-up in investment in the squad.

Having a glorious history can be a serious burden (#ClubsLikePreston) when you have not been in amongst it for two or so generations. With the current set-up and the manager’s clear affinity with the club, let’s hope this is the start of a new chapter.