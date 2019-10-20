More misery at the Madejski: Preston fan John Smith fed up of seeing his side lose at Reading

Prior to this game, trips to the Madejski Stadium had usually ended in disappointment for the travelling faithful as we had only won once in 14 league visits losing on 10 occasions.

Before the game, I was optimistic that the dismal record at this venue would be slightly improved and that we would obtain at least a draw against a Reading side currently in the bottom three.

Reading is famous for its 3Bs – biscuits, bulbs and beer and they certainly took the biscuit with a 97th minute winner after a flowery performance from North End which did not merit a celebratory beer after the game.

The timing of the late goal just seemed to double the pain on this visit as I left the ground frustrated and disappointed.

We began quite brightly in the opening stages looking organised and confident but by the middle of the half had allowed the home side to take control and have the greater share of the attacking proceedings.

Though Reading boasted a Pele and a Puscas in their ranks they were not world beaters like their famous namesakes and I felt the home side were there for the taking if we could find a breakthrough.

However, the Championship is the kind of division where league positions tend to count for very little and wins against any side have to be earned and if you don’t score in a game the best you can get out of it is a 0-0 draw.

Alex Neil did try to change his formation to open up Reading by using his three substitutes but we seemed to lose our shape and look less likely to score as the half went on.

The in play Reading scoreboard had substitute keeper Connor Ripley playing up front instead of Josh Harrop but our shape was not that lost .

The changes were ineffective although as players tired, the game opened up both ways towards the end but it was the home side who broke the deadlock with virtually the last kick of the game to make the trip home from this part of Berkshire another miserable one AGAIN!