Monday night football for Preston North End and West Bromwich Albion

Preston North End's Championship clash with West Bromwich Albion at Deepdale has been selected for live broadcast by Sky Sports.

The game was initially scheduled for Saturday, November 30, but has now been moved to Monday, December 2, with a 7.45pm kick-off.

It is the third PNE game chosen for live coverage this season.

August's 3-1 win over Stoke City was shown live by Sky, while North End will play Charlton Athletic in front of the cameras at The Valley on Sunday, November 3.

Slaven Bilic's Albion side are currently third in the table and Preston sixth, with a point separating them heading into the weekend.