Millwall v Preston North End team news from The Den

Preston North End manager Alex Neil has included two of his four summer signings in the match day squad for the season's opening game against Millwall at The Den.

Patrick Bauer was named in the centre of defence in the starting XI, with Andre Green - signed on Thursday night from Aston Villa on a season-long loan - among the substitutes.

Preston North End's new signing Tom Bayliss in the dugout at The Den after not being included in the match day squad against Millwall

David Nugent and Tom Bayliss travelled with the squad to London but were not included in the 18-man match day squad.

Nugent has only had 45 minutes of pre-season action while it was felt a touch early to throw 20-year-old Bayliss straight in after his move from Coventry City.

Neil named the starting XI which started last week's 2-1 win over Newcastle United in their final pre-season friendly.

That saw skipper Tom Clarke preferred ahead of Darnell Fisher at right-back, while Bosman arrival Bauer partnered Ben Davies at the heart of the back four.

Sean Maguire led the attack, flanked by Brad Potts and Tom Barkhuizen.

Millwall: Fielding, Romeo, Pearce, Cooper, M Wallace, J Wallace, Thompson, Williams, Mahoney, O'Brien, Smith. Subs: Hutchinson, Bradshaw, Ferguson, Leonard, Bodvarsson, Skalak, Bialkowski.

PNE: Rudd, Clarke, Bauer, Davies, Hughes, Pearson, Gallagher, Potts, Browne, Barkhuizen, Maguire. Subs: Fisher, Johnson, Storey, Green, Stockley, Bodin, Ripley.

Referee: Stephen Martin (Staffordshire)