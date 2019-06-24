Middlesbrough eye £15m Burnley defender, Leeds United want £30 million for star midfielder, PNE target Manchester City goalkeeper - championship rumours

Here are all the latest headlines and rumours from across the Championship.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce has reportedly urged the club to lower their asking prices for Jordan Rhodes, Fernando Forestieri and Lucas Joao, as he plots a summer clear-out. (The Sun)

Everton are likely to demand around 2.5 million for their full-back Antonee Robinson, with Wigan looking to bring their former loanee in this summer.

Middlesbrough are looking to re-sign defender Ben Gibson from Burnley, but the £15 million ace is apparently unwilling to drop down into the Championship. (The Mirror)

Leeds United are set to demand £30 million for their star midfielder Kalvin Phillips - double what his current admirers Aston Villa are looking to pay (Daily Star)

Leeds have been linked with a stunning move for Italian goalkeeping legend Gianluigi Buffon, 41, who is a free agent after leaving PSG. (The Sun)

Brentford and Blackburn are both looking to land Southampton forgotten man Sam Gallagher, who the Saints are likely to let leave for around £5 million. (The 72)

Leroy Fer is looking for a return to his former club Feyenoord, after being released by Swansea City at the end of last season. (Wales Online)

Preston North End are understood to have enquired about the availability of Manchester City goalkeeper Arijanet Muric, with an eye to taking the stopper on loan. (Lancashire Evening Post)

Southampton are set to walk away from negotiations with Birmingham City, if they don’t accept their £14 million offer for star player Che Adams. (HITC)

Juventus are believed to be interested in West Bromwich Albion starlet Rakeem Harper, but face competition from Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur (The Mirror)

Chelsea are said to have set a one week deadline to land Derby County manager Frank Lampard, as the former Blues ace will begin pre-season preparations with the Rams on July 1st. (Football London)