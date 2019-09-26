Memory Match - When Preston North End beat Bristol City 5-0 at Deepdale

Preston North End hit top note against Bristol City in their meeting at Deepdale in April 2017.

The Lilywhites won 5-0 in the midweek clash, with four of their goals coming in the second half.

PNE skipper Tom Clarke rises to head home against Bristol City

Aiden McGeady hit peak form for North End on his 31st birthday, leading the visitors a merry dance.

The on-loan winger took the man of the match award, with Callum Robinson not far behind.

At the time of this game North End were an outside bet for the play-offs and this win did those odds no harm.

However, they were to fall off the pace and this in fact was the last time they won in the 2016/17 campaign.

Aiden McGeady scores from the penalty spot against Bristol City

There was little sign in the win over the Robins of the dip in form ahead. Some of their play in the second half was excellent and the visitors didn’t have an answer.

The night had started for Preston with a third-minute yellow card for goalkeeper Chris Maxwell.

He was booked for a foul on Tammy Abraham out on the wing – Maxwell not a keeper shy about coming out of the box.

North End took the lead in the 25th minute through Tom Barkhuizen – his sixth goal in six starts.

Aiden McGeady turns to celebrate after scoring from the penalty spot

McGeady started it off, his weaving run taking him to within sight of the box.

His pass played Robinson down the left hand side of the penalty, Robinson looking up and picking out Barkhuizen with a low cross.

Barkhuizen guided a low left-foot shot into the net from 12 yards past keeper Frank Fielding.

Preston stepped things up after the interval, with the second half just 30 seconds old when they won a penalty.

Callum Robinson celebrates finding the net

That was some doing when it had been Bristol City who had kicked-off.

Barkhuizen’s pass found Robinson in the box and as he got the ball under control, Aden Flint’s blocked halted his progress.

Referee Andrew Madley pointed to the spot, McGeady confidently dispatching the penalty past Fielding.

North End stretched the lead in the 54th minute.

PaulGallagher sent in a free-kick from the right which skipper Tom Clarke met with a thumping header from inside the six-yard box which flew into the net giving Fielding no chance.

Within 10 minutes the home side got their fourth, and what a flowing team goal it was.

Jordan Hugill took possession on the left and fed a ball inside to Robinson. He laid it off to Gallagher just inside the Bristol City half.

Gallagher played a fine pass to Barkhuizen down the right channel, a slip from City left-back Joe Bryan affording the former Morecambe man space to run into.

Barkhuizen got into the box and could have shot but unselfishly rolled a great ball across the area which took out the keeper and last covering defender, that leaving Robinson with the simple task of side-footing into the net.

Robinson was quickly on the scoresheet again to make it 5-0, Gallagher playing a corner on the right short to McGeady who crossed low to the near post.

The ball squirmed under a defender and into the path of Robinson who finished from five yards at the near post.