Memory match: Preston North End put Ipswich Town out of the FA Cup

Joe Garner climbed off the bench to net his first senior hat-trick in Preston’s 2014 FA Cup replay against Ipswich at Deepdale.

The striker’s 20-minute treble settled the third-round tie which had sprung to life in the second half.

A 1-1 draw at Portman Road in the first meeting had brought the clubs back to Deepdale.

And with North End being a League One side at the time, it was a cup shock against Championship opponents.

Garner had started on the bench as Simon Grayson made seven changes to the side beaten in the league at Wolves four days earlier.

The first half served up few clear-cut chances, with neither side getting a grip on the game.

Chris Humphrey saw a low cross kicked out of the Ipswich six-yard box, while another Humphrey delivery just evaded Kevin Davies. The visitors took the lead in the 58th minute, one which was handed to them.

Tom Clarke attempted to chest the ball into the gloves of Declan Rudd after being first to a cross into the box.

But as Rudd scrambled to the left of goal to try and stop it going out of play, the keeper fumbled it.

The ball ran into the path of Frank Nouble who guided a shot into the roof of the net from seven yards.

That was Garner’s cue to join the action, replacing Will Hayhurst.

It took the substitute just six minutes to get his name on the scoresheet. He jumped to meet Paul Gallagher’s corner and sent a header bouncing into the net through a crowded box.

Within a minute Garner got his second goal to give North End lead.

Gallagher’s cross from the left wing was chested down by Garner just inside the box.

He checked on to his left foot, moved the ball across a defender, before sweeping a low shot into the far bottom corner.

Within eight minutes, the visitors were back level at 2-2 and with that equaliser came the prospect of extra time.

The ball was won by the Ipswich attack down the side of the Preston box and played out to Carlos Edwards.

Scott Laird stood off him a bit too much, giving the winger the chance to curl a left-footed cross over to the far post.

David McGoldrick got a yard the wrong side of Keith Keane to meet the cross and head home from four yards.

As the 6,000 crowd began to ready itself for extra time, Garner saved them from it with an 88th minute strike. North End substitute Lee Holmes crossed left-footed into the box from out on the right touchline.

Tyrone Mings’ headed clearance hit his team-mate Ryan Tunnicliffe, who chased it towards the side of the box.

He dwelt too long on the ball rather than clear it, giving Garner his chance.

The striker wrestled the ball from Tunnicliffe and then fired a low, angled, left-foot shot across goal into the far bottom corner.

Delighted boss Grayson said: “Bringing Joe Garner on as your leading scorer isn’t a gamble.

“Joe has got great movement, he’s a brave lad, he’ll get on the end of things and he’s two-footed.

“He’s playing with a lot of confidence and we want that to continue for a long time.”

Victory earned North End a trip to Nottingham Forest in the fourth round – Garner a former Forest player.

They held Championship side Forest to a 0-0 draw at the City Ground but were beaten 2-0 in the replay at Deepdale 10 days later.