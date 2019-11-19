Manchester United linked with Reading starlet, Wolfsberger AC manager on the verge of being appointed as Barnsley's new boss, A fresh report claimed PSG owners are closing in on Leeds United takeover - Championship rumours

Here is today's round-up of news and rumours from across the Championship.

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Reading's starlet forward Danny Loader, who won the World Cup at youth level with England in 2017. (Team Talk)

A fresh report has claimed PSG owners QSI are closing in on a takeover deal for Leeds United. The potential TV rights riches of Premier League football are said to be a key reason behind their interest. (ESPN)

Derby County are believed to have no interest in signing D.C. United midfielder Luciano Acosta, despite suggestions that Wayne Rooney had looked to lure the 25-year-old to his new club. (Derby Telegraph)

Leeds are said to be looking to cash in on defender Lewis Coyle in January, as his impressive half-season loan spell with Fleetwood Town draws to a close. His contract expires next summer. (Football Insider)

Cardiff City's new boss Neil Harris has revealed that he's targeting a push towards the play-off places, and has claimed he'll be looking to bring attacking football to the club. (Wales Online)

Wolfsberger AC manager Gerhard Struber is said to be on the verge of being appointed as Barnsley's new boss, and is a huge 1/20 favourite with the bookies to get the role. (Sky Sports)

Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk has revealed that he's eager for his defence to improve structurally, as they look to respond from disappointing pre-international break results. (Sheffield Star)

West Bromwich Albion are understood to still be in pole position to sign their star loanee Matheus Pereira, despite talk of a late move from Manchester United to hijack the deal. (The 72)

Stoke City's new manager Michael O'Neill is believed to be a big admirer of Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove, and could look to launch a January move for the ex-Wigan starlet. (HITC)