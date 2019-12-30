Manchester United increase interest in Birmingham City's 16-year-old midfield sensation, Preston North End rumoured to be keen on Salford City winger, Sheffield United eye £12m rated QPR's midfielder - Championship rumours

Here is the latest:

Swansea City could look to launch a loan move for Bristol City's Kasey Palmer next month, despite him just scoring once in 19 appearances for the Robins this season. (Sky Sports)

Leeds United look set to miss out on signing Liverpool's Rhian Brewster on loan, as the player looks likely to join Swansea City on a half-season deal imminently. (Wales Online)

Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk branded Cardiff City player Junior Hoilett's tackle on Liam Palmer on Sunday as 'reckless', and questioned why the player wasn't sent off for the offence. (Sheffield Star)

Preston North End are rumoured to be keen on a move for Salford City winger Brandon Thomas-Asante, who could be available on a cut-price deal as his contract expires next summer. (Football Insider)

Portsmouth and Peterborough United are two sides understood to be interested in Luton Town's Elliot Lee, who has barely featured for the Hatters so far this season. (Football League World)

Sheffield United are said to be keeping tabs on QPR's midfield star Eberechi Eze, who could be available for around £12m should the Blades look to pursue a move. (Various)

Manchester United are reportedly set to up their interest in Birmingham City's 16-year-old midfield sensation Jude Bellingham, who is also of interest to Bayern Munich. (Birmingham Mail)

Sunderland have been linked with a January loan move for Bristol City's teenage forward Antoine Semenyo, as they look to recover from a nightmare start to the season. (The 72)

Aston Villa are said to be looking to beat Leeds United to the signing of Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara in January, with his asking price said to be around £8m. (Daily Mail)