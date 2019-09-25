Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling sends good luck message to Preston North End

Preston North End got a good luck message from Manchester City ace Raheem Sterling after last night's Carabao Cup clash at Deepdale.

Sterling was part of a strong City front line in the visitors' 3-0 victory, opening the scoring in the 20th minute and supplying the pass for Gabriel Jesus to net the second.

He played 73 minutes before being replaced by Riyad Mahrez, the England international warmly applauded by both sets of fans as he left the pitch.

Sterling tweeted after the game 'Through to the next round.....good luck pnefc for the rest of the season'.

City have not lost in the League Cup for almost three years, Pep Guardiola fielding a side packed with Premier League experience and quality against North End.

Guardiola said: "I grew up in the Barcelona Academy. At Barcelona from 13 years old they showed me you have to try to win every single game.

"I think this team tried that in the previous season. That is what you have to do - come here, try to win.

"You cannot do what we've done in previous seasons if you don't take every single game seriously and try to win.

"Now we are in the next round. We will see the draw and, I assure you, we will try to win. It doesn't matter which players play."