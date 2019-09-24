Manchester City's changes against Preston North End will be 'top quality' says Alex Neil

Preston North End manager Alex Neil expects Manchester City to ring the changes for the trip to Deepdale but those who come in will be ‘top-quality' players.

City have won the League Cup three times in the last four years and make the trip up the M61 as holders.

Pep Guardiola tends to field strong teams in the competition, it not being a case of delving deep into the academy system.

With their recent track record, it is a policy which has paid dividends.

Neil said: “In terms of changes they can bring in quality.

“Raheem Sterling didn’t play against Watford at the weekend so maybe that is a change.

“Phil Foden has been doing great for the England Under-21s so he might be change.

“You are not talking about guys coming up who you think ‘How might they be’? You are talking about top quality international players.

“Whoever they put in will be quality of the highest order.”

Gabriel Jesus is another of those who can expect a start against PNE, so too Ilkay Gundogan who was on target for City in their Champions League win against Shakhtar Donetsk last week.

Spanish teenager Eric Garcia, who made his debut in City’s 8-0 victory against Watford on Saturday, will get another game in defence.

Angelino, a player City sold to PSV Eindhoven in June 2018 and re-signed for £5.3m in the summer, could start too.

The left-back came on as a half-time substitute in the Watford game.