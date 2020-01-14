Manchester City and Arsenal linked with Leeds United starlet, Celtic and Rangers to battle it out over Stoke City starlet, West Bromwich Albion close in on Swansea City defender - Rumours

Here's the latest gossip from around the Championship.

Celtic and Rangers are said to be battling it out to land Stoke City starlet Tyrese Campbell, who could be available for as little as £400k due to his contract expiring next summer. (Sky Sports)

Bristol City striker Antoine Semenyo looks set to be the subject of a tug-of-war between Sunderland and Doncaster Rovers, who are both said to be keen on bringing 20-year-old in on loan.

West Bromwich Albion are understood to be closing in on a deal to sign Swansea City defender Martin Olsson, who has 45 caps for the Sweden national side. (Sport Witness)

Bristol City striker Antoine Semenyo looks set to be the subject of a tug-of-war between Sunderland and Doncaster Rovers, who are both said to be keen on bringing 20-year-old in on loan. (Bristol Post)

Brentford forward Ollie Watkins has played down talk that he could leave the club this month and is fully focused on promotion, amid links to the likes of Sheffield United and Celtic. (Football League World)

Nottingham Forest are said to be looking to escalate their attempts to sign veteran striker Glenn Murray from Brighton, as they look to consolidate their push for promotion. (Daily Telegraph)

Luton Town boss Graeme Jones has claimed that he's "optimistic" over the club's chances of making some fresh signings this week, as they brace themselves for a relegation battle. (Dunstable Today)

Manchester City and Arsenal have both been linked with a move for Leeds United starlet Henri Kumwenda, who is said to have "blown away" scouts with his performances at youth level. (The 72)