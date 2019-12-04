Man City put Burnley’s lights out

Manchester City’s preparations for the Premier League game at Burnley were disrupted when the lights in the away dressing room at Turf Moor went out.

City tweeted about the issue, posting a picture of a black screen accompanied by the message: “Checking out the scene inside the away dressing room at Turf Moor.”

When Pep Guardiola was carrying out his pre-match interview on Amazon a cheer suggested the problem had been resolved.

A temporary light was brought in by Amazon staff to enable the City players to get changed.

After the game City took full advantage of the lack of illumination to celebrate their impressive 4-1 victory, the players using their phones as lights as they waved them in the air and sang ‘Wonderwall’.

And Guardiola joked he might ask for the lights to be extinguished more often, such was the quality of his side’s display.

Asked if being plunged into darkness had affected his team, he said: “From what we saw I don’t think so. We are going to try to do it next time at the Etihad Stadium.”