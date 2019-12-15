Lynchpin Paul Gallagher happy to convert against Luton at the second time of asking

Paul Gallagher felt that Preston North End’s mentality prevailed as his side weren’t at their best on their way to beating Luton Town 2-1.

Gallagher was in from the start on his return from injury, having spent time on the sidelines due to an Achilles problem, last featuring for PNE in the 4-0 loss away at Hull City.

It certainly wasn’t a classic at Deepdale, with neither side ever getting into a good rhythm, but for Preston’s skipper, the main thing was getting the satisfaction that a win brings.

He said: “Some games are not going to be pretty but that mentality of winning is a good feeling.

“When you’re not playing well and you can win games its important if you want to get where we want to get to.

“We knew Luton would come here, and they’ve had a difficult time in recent weeks, losing heavily away from home, so we knew they were going to come here and be rigid.

“They were going to get two banks of four behind the ball and make it difficult, but we had to be patient.

“We got off to a good start with the goal early on but then I thought we took our foot off the gas and just went through the motions rather than penetrating them and punishing them, getting the next goal.

“That would have really settled us down a lot more.

In the game, you get a sense that they’re going to get an opportunity soon. They get the penalty, if I’m being really honest I don’t think it was a penalty, but the lads showed at the end that we have different strings to our bow to win a game.”

The 34-year-old was not given long to get back into the swing of things, having missed the last four games.

North End were awarded an early penalty but even early doors, Gallagher was in confident mood.

“It was early but I always back myself to score,” he said.

“He was going the wrong way and he’s got his hand out and made a good save, but when it’s hit with that much power it can’t go that far.

“I don’t know if he’s got a “strapped up hand now, he took a few bangs their ‘keeper, he took a bang to the head.

“But it came back to me and that chance you have to put away. I was going to take everything, even if he got close to the ball.”