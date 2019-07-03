Local lad Jack Armer ready for challenge of being a Preston professional

Preston academy graduate Jack Armer says the hard work has only just started as he looks to impress during his first season as a professional.

The 18-year-old defender who hails from Lostock Hall, has been on PNE’s books since he was at primary school.

He signed pro forms in the summer and his aim to turn that deal into a longer one by catching the eye during the campaign ahead.

Whether that is out on loan or with the first-team squad at Deepdale, will be decided later in pre-season.

Armer told the Lancashire Post: “There were three out of 11 in my year who got contracts and two the year before.

“I have to keep working hard, I’ve got a year’s contract so I have to try and get myself another one at the end of it and see where that takes me.

“Last season I trained quite a lot with the first-team squad and was in the match day squad three times.

“However, I didn’t get on the bench and that is the next step for me.”

While Adam O’Reilly and Jack Baxter from his year in the academy signed contracts last season, Armer’s came late in the day.

An operation to remove his appendix in January kept him out for a spell.

Armer said: “It was in April that I found out I was getting a pro contract.

“I was a bit nervous going in to find out because I wasn’t sure what to expect.

“Getting a contract was something I’d been working for since I’ve been at Preston.

“I’m not sure yet whether I’m going out on loan or if I’m staying here.

“I think they wait until the end of pre-season to see how things shape up.

“Like every player I want game time, that is how you improve.

“Position wise, I played quite a lot at left-back and then moved to centre-back a few games into last season.

“I’m left-footed and I don’t mind where I play.”

Armer is a lifelong North End supporter which makes his progress to the pro ranks that extra bit special for him.

His international chance has come a little further afield with Scotland though, those roots on his mum’s side of the family.

“I’ve watched Preston since I was little,” said Armer.

“My dad supports Preston and I went home and away with him.

“Graham Alexander was probably the first Preston player who I remember.

“I’ve played for Scotland at different age levels, last year I had one trip away with them against France.

“With the Under-19s this season, there are a couple of trips and hopefully I can be involved in those.

“Scotland comes from my mum’s side of the family, they are from Stirling.”