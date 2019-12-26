Local betting expert Joe Whitaker casts his eye over the weekend’s sporting action in the Premier League, Championship and horseracing

Preston North End face possibly the toughest trip of the season when they cross the Pennines and head to Leeds.

They looked like one of the best sides to head to Deepdale in the league for some time earlier this season, though but for a late equaliser we would have beaten them.

That does give some hope, as does the fact Leeds conceded three at home to Cardiff recently, a side who looked like they wouldn’t score if they were still playing now against us last weekend!

The pressure will be on the home side and I think we could surprise a few and pinch a cheeky point with a 1-1 draw. That can be backed at 8/1. For a North End first goalscorer I think Tom Barkhuizen is due and he can be backed at a tasty 12/1!

At first glance the fixture list on Boxing Day can be quite daunting. Rarely do we see such an extensive list of matches on one day. Trying to weed out the value amongst them is all we can do!

For a home banker, Chelsea looked like a decent outfit when victorious in their derby away at Tottenham and whilst 4/11 is a short price its still one you want on your side given their class when on form. Southampton won’t be a pushover by any means but keeping Frank’s men out will be tough.

Another home side who you should want on your bet this week is Everton who welcome Burnley to Goodison Park. The Toffees should be boosteda by the arrival of Carlo Ancelloti and they already look rejuvenated in the weeks since Silva left.

It seems to be all or nothing for the Clarets who haven’t had a draw since September, though they should find this trip more difficult than at Bournemouth last weekend. The home side are 7/10 and that looks value to me!

To complete the treble, and this may raise a few eyebrows, but I’m going to tip Arsenal to win away at Bournemouth at Evens. They’re another side who should be lifted by the arrival of a new manager and they look like they’re just waiting to improve to me.

We saw glimpses of it at West Ham and Everton recently and I think their front three will fancy their chances this week. That tops the treble up nicely to a 7/2 shot which would be a nice top up!

The King George on Boxing Day is one of my favourite races of the year. This looks a fascinating duel between the two star chasers of the season going head to head.

I can see it being a tactical affair with Cyrname looking to hit the front and stretch them early, whilst the Rolls Royce like Lostintranslation will look to get their quite late and see them off with his stamina.

My preference is for the Paul Nicholls trained CYRNAME. I just think he will have the speed to see them all off and he can be backed at around 6/4.

Have a great day folks, continue enjoying the festivities and if you are having a bet, keep it fun!