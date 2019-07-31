Loan bid for Preston North End midfielder Daniel Johnson was 'silly' says Alex Neil

Preston North End manager Alex Neil has described an enquiry for Daniel Johnson from Wigan Athletic as ‘silly’.

Wigan asked about taking the midfielder to the DW Stadium on a season’s loan but that request was turned down by PNE.

Whether Wigan maintain their interest and return with a cash bid for Johnson, remains to be seen.

Neil said: “I think there was an enquiry for DJ, it was quickly dismissed because it was silly.

“DJ is a good player for us and we want to keep good players.

“Listen, every player at every club has a price.

“The simple fact is if someone comes in with a big offer for any player, any club is within its right to look at it.

“However, we are not in the business of trying to end the window in a weaker position than we started it.

“I’m not going to let people go who I deem make us stronger.”

Although 26-year-old Johnson does divide opinion among the North End fan base, he remains a key member of the squad.

He and Paul Gallagher are options to be playmakers in a deeper midfield role next to Ben Pearson.

He had made 185 appearances in a Preston shirt since signing for a bargain £50,000 from Aston Villa in January 2015.

Last August he signed a new contract with North End which runs until the summer of 2021.