Live: Preston North End v Stoke City

Preston face Stoke at Deepdale in a Championship fixture

Preston have made three changes from the defeat at Swansea City for tonight's clash with Stoke City.

Teamsheet

Tom Clarke, Josh Harrop and Tom Barkhuizen come in for the injured Louis Moult (knee) and Sean Maguire (concussion) while Darnell Fisher is on the bench

A bit of historical trivia: PNE played Stoke in the fifth Football League game on 6th of October 1888....and won 7-0 and the following season won 10-0 which is still a Football League record

Preston go 1-0 up in the 7th minute.

Great piece of play from Daniel Johnson who picks up an half-clearance on the edge of area, takes one touch before drilling a left-footed shot past Jack Butland in the Potters goal.

Ready for kick off

It's 2-0 to the Lilywhites....Billy Bodin's shot slips underneath Jack Butland in the Stoke goal...big mistake by the England keeper

It's half-time at Deepdale, PNE 2, Stoke City 0

Daniel Johnson opened the scoring for PNE

Billy Bodin scores PNE's second