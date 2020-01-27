Leicester City target Preston North End's star defender, Leeds United join race to sign Cameroon international defender, Chelsea lined with shock move for Brentford striker - Championship rumours

These are the latest headlines and rumours today:

Leicester City are said to be lining up a move for Preston North End's star defender Ben Davies, if they are unable to prise Southampton centre-back Jan Vestergaard way from his current club. (The Sun)

Celtic are believed to have stepped up their interest in Bristol City winger Niclas Eliasson, who has scored three goals and made an impressive ten assists so far this season.

Sheffield Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes could be set to leave on a free transfer this week, with his former club Blackburn Rovers the latest to express an interest in the Scotland international. (Team Talk)

Leeds United are rumoured to have joined the race to sign Cameroon international defender Harold Moukoudi, who has been on fire for Ligue 1 outfit St Etienne this season. (L'Equipe)

Charlton Athletic have been tipped to launch a loan move for Spurs teenage forward Troy Parrott, despite the north Londoners falling short of strikers after Harry Kane's serious injury. (Sky Sports)

Chelsea have been linked with a shock move for Brentford striker Ollie Watkins, as they look to find some quality competition for main man Tammy Abraham up front. (Daily Star)

Hull City are reportedly ready to battle Leicester City for Stockport County's highly-rated defender Festus Arthur, who has been a regular fixture for the senior side this season despite his tender years. (Hull Daily Mail)

Fulham are said to have successfully rebuffed interest in their star striker Aleksander Mitrovic from Spurs, after slapping a huge £40 million price tag on the former Newcastle United man. (The 72)

