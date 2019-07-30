Leeds Utd told to up bid to £22m for SPAL striker, Sheffield United could be set to spend £20m on Swansea City striker, Middlesbrough eye Torino forward - Championship rumours
As we head towards the end of the transfer window, there is still plenty of time for big money deals still to be done.
Tuesday 30 July 2019 08:02
Here is all the latest from around the league today...
Leeds United are said to have been quoted a 22m fee for SPAL striker Andrea Petagna, after apparently having a 15m bid rejected on Monday. (Tutto Mercato)
Brentford are understood to be close to signing Ecuadorian winger Joel Valencia, who scored six goals for Polish side Piast Gliwice last season. (West London Sport) Pictured: Thomas Frank
Nottingham Forest are believed to be moving closer to securing a loan deal for Wolves forward Rafa Mir, who has five goals in ten games for Spain's U20 side. (Nottingham Post)
Aston Villa are rumoured to be readying a 60k-per-week (six times his reported current wage) for Leeds' Kalvin Phillips, as they continue their efforts to lure the midfielder to Villa Park. (Football Insider)
