Leeds Utd target ex-England defender, Liverpool agree fee for Fulham wonderkid, Swansea City deny £10m bid reports for striker, Coventry City eye Nottingham Forest striker - Championship rumours
There's plenty of activity across the Championship this morning, including news from Leeds Utd, Fulham, Sheffield Wednesday and West Bromwich Albion.
Here is the latest round-up of headlines and rumours from across the league...
1. Leeds eye Gary Cahill
Leeds United have been tipped to be in the running to sign ex-England defender Gary Cahill, who is a free agent after leaving Chelsea. (Football League World)
2. Defender set to leave Leeds for Brentford
Pontus Jansson apparently chose to leave Leeds for Brentford after falling out with boss Marcelo Bielsa, after being denied a longer summer break. (Football Insider)
3. Liverpool move for Fulham Wonderkid
Liverpool are believed to have agreed a fee for Fulham wonderkid Harvey Elliott, who made his Premier League debut at the age of just 16 last season. (Mirror)
4. Derby County target youngster
Derby County are looking to hijack Huddersfield Town's loan move for Everton's Kieran Dowell, and bring the youngster to Pride Park instead. (Daily Mail)
