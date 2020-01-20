Leeds Utd offered the chance to sign Everton's £16m striker,  Manchester United tipped to land 16-year-old Birmingham City sensation, Nottingham Forest move closer to securing Huddersfield Town winger,

Here is all the latest:

Manchester United are the bookies 3/1 favourites to sign 16-year-old sensation Jude Bellingham from Birmingham City this month, as the race heats up for the prodigious midfielder. (Sky Bet)

Blackburn Rovers are said to be chasing Sunderland goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin, whose contract with the Black Cats will expire at the end of the season.

Brighton boss Graham Potter is said to be plotting a raid of his former club Swansea City, as he looks to snap up their £10 million-rated midfielder Bersant Celina. (Wales Online)

Sheffield Wednesday's early attempts to sign Crystal Palace striker Connor Wickham on loan are believed to have been rebuffed, with the Eagles requiring a more substantial wage contribution to sanction a deal. (The Sun)

Nottingham Forest look to be edging closer to agreeing a loan move for Huddersfield Town winger Adama Diakhaby, who has failed to impress since joining from Monaco in 2018. (Nottingham Post)

Leeds United are rumoured to have been offered the chance to sign Everton's £16m striker Oumar Niasse on loan. However, doubts remain as to whether he would be willing to drop down a division. (Football Insider)

Birmingham City are the latest side to be linked with a move for Peterborough United sensation Marcus Maddison, who looks increasingly likely to leave London Road this month. (The 72)

Sheffield United could look to strengthen their back line in January, and Nottingham Forest left-back Jack Robinson is the latest name to be linked with becoming Enda Stevens' new understudy. (Nottingham Post)