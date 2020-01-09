Leeds Utd make formal approach to sign Liverpool starlet, West Bromwich Albion eye move for Genk and Tanzania striker, Luton Town to battle Ipswich Town for Newcastle United defender - Championship rumours

These is all the latest:

Huddersfield Town could look to make a move for Sheffield United defender Richard Stearman, who has barely featured for the Blades since their promotion to the top tier. (Football Insider)

Hull City have been linked with a move for West Ham United's out of favour attackerMartin Samuelsen, whose contact with the East London club expires in the summer.

West Bromwich Albion are understood to have an interest in signing Genk and Tanzania striker Mbwana Samatta, who has scored 43 goals in 98 matches for his club so far. (Guardian)

Luton Town are rumoured to be battling Ipswich Town for Newcastle United defender Jamie Sterry, who is expected to leave the club on a permanent deal this month. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Nottingham Forest are believed to be plotting a January raid for Barnsley skipper Alex Mowatt, who has been the Tykes' standout star in an otherwise tricky season. (The Athletic)

Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall is likely to be the subject of much interest during the transfer window, with Norwich City among the front-runners to sign him. (The 72)

Leeds United are understood to be focusing their attention on luring either Sheffield United's Billy Sharp or Southampton's Che Adams to the club, the latter appearing to be their key target. (Yorkshire Evening Post)

Hull City have been linked with a move for West Ham United's out of favour attacker Martin Samuelsen, whose contact with the East London club expires in the summer. (Hull Daily Mail)

Sheffield Wednesday could make two new signings in the January transfer window, with both a striker and a winger said to be on Garry Monk's wishlist. (Sheffield Star)

Leeds United are said to have made a formal approach to sign Liverpool starlet Curtis Jones on loan, but his stunning FA Cup goal against Everton may see the Reds look to hang onto him. (Football Insider)