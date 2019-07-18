Leeds Utd join Roma in hunt for Lazio forward, West Bromwich Albion close to signing Cardiff City striker, Bristol City target Sheffield Wednesday striker - Championship rumours It's been a busy week around the Championship so far this week. Here are the latest headlines and rumours from around the league today... Lazio are said to be fighting hard to keep forward Felipe Caicedo at the club, amid interest from Leeds United and Roma. (Inside Futbol) other Buy a Photo West Bromwich Albion are moving closer to landing Cardiff City striker Kenneth Zohore, after the Bluesbirds accepted a 8m offer for the 25-year-old. (BBC Sport) other Buy a Photo Leeds youngster Tom Pearce is set to join Aris Thessaloniki on loan, as the Greek side look to strengthen their side ahead of the new season. (Football League World) other Buy a Photo Birmingham City are the latest side to take an interest in Wolves ace Bright Enobakhare, who impressed on loan with Coventry last season. (Coventry Telegraph) other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3