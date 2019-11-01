Leeds Utd given green light to sign a new striker, West Bromwich veteran set to sign a new short-term contract, Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock hits back at claims his job is under threat - Championship rumours

Here is the latest Championship news.

Leeds United are said to have been given the green light to secure a new striker in January, which could see backup option Ryan Edmonson moved out on loan. (Football Insider)

Wigan Athletic defender Tom Pearce has admitted that he's had a tough start to life at the club after leaving Leeds last summer, but has revealed he's close to returning after suffering a stress fracture in August. (The 72)

Middlesbrough manager Jonathan Woodgate has revealed that he's eager to continue using five defenders in his formation, as he looks to turn around the club's woeful run of form. (Northern Echo)

West Bromwich veteran Gareth Barry, 38, is set to sign a new short-term contract with the club, after recovering from a knee injury that threatened to finish off his illustrious career. (The Sun)

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock has hit back at claims that his job is under threat, contending that the club are 'properly run', and that he's focusing merely on the next match. (Wales Online)

Gent striker Laurent Depoitre, who left Huddersfield Town last summer, has suggested that a lack of 'trust' of the staff and fans sparked his switch to the Belgian powerhouse. (Sport Witness)

Newcastle United apparently turned down the chance to sign Hull City sensation last summer, after being put off by the Tigers' lofty valuation of their key player. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa has hinted that he could field both Patrick Bamford and Eddie Nketiah in the same line-up, as he looks to get his side scoring more goals. (Yorkshire Evening Post)

Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk has praised the club's £8 million record signing Jordan Rhodes for his positive attitude, but has revealed it will continue to be a struggle to accommodate him in his side. (Sheffield Star)