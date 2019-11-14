Leeds United tipped to sign former Arsenal starlet, Birmingham City reveals the club have already finalised their January transfer targets, Cardiff City ask defender to become caretaker coach - Championship rumours

These are the latest headlines from the Championship.

Leeds look set to miss out on the sell-on clause they have in Danny Rose's current Spurs contract, as the player looks set to remain with the club and run down the remainder of his deal. (Football Insider)

Preston North End boss Alex Neil has distanced himself from the idea of having a football 'philosophy', but has claimed that being adaptable has been the key to his success. (BBC Football)

Huddersfield Town defender Tommy Elphick has described himself as feeling "gutted" as he prepares to have knee surgery following a tackle from Preston's Ryan Ledson last weekend. (Yorkshire Post)

Hull City midfielder Markus Henricksen has revealed his determination to play U23 football to maintain his fitness, hinting that he's eyeing a move away as he continues to be overlooked by manager Grant McCann. (Sport Witness)

Leeds United have been tipped to sign former Arsenal starlet Glen Kamara. The Finland international currently plays for Rangers, who could demand around £8m for their star midfielder. (Express)

Birmingham City boss Pep Clotet has revealed that his club have already finalised their targets for the January transfer window, as they look to make a push for the play-off places. (Birmingham Mail)

Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk has claimed that he's been highly impressed with his side's ability to create chances, but conceded that they've been sorely lacking in luck of late. (Sheffield Star)

Cardiff City are said to have asked defender Sol Bamba to become their caretaker coach, as they continue to whittle down their candidates to be the next manager. (Wales Online)

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has taken to Twitter to ridicule rumours that Marcus Maddison and Ivan Toney were training with Derby County, branding the story as "nonsense" (Football League World)